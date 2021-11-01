Paris High School seniors named College Board National Recognition Program Scholars

PHS – College Board Scholars 2021

The College Board recently announced Damian Aguilar, Francisco Acosta, and Hana Syed, seniors at Paris High School, scored in the top 2.5% of juniors in our region who took the Preliminary SAT / National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) who identify as one or more of the following: African American, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, or attend school in a rural area, or are from a small town.

Pictured left to right: PHS Seniors Francisco Acosta, Hana Syed, and Damian Aguilar (Picture provided by Photography student Erin Morrison)

The College Board National Recognition Programs create pathways to college for students from underrepresented communities by awarding them academic honors and connecting them to universities across the country.

Aguilar, Acosta, and Syed all received the National Rural and Small Town Scholar award, and Aguilar and Acosta received the National Hispanic Recognition Scholar award.