Paris High School – Sports

I wanted to remind everyone that we have a Football Game Friday night, Paris vs. Melissa. We will be playing at Wildcat Stadium and for the rest of the District Games, the Game time will be at 7:00 p.m. I will have the gates open at 5:30. Bring your enthusiasm and cheers with you when you come.

I am selling tickets until Friday, 2:00 p.m.

Ladycat Volleyball will also be playing here Friday night, at our Wildcat gym, Paris vs. Liberty Eylau starting at 4:30, Varsity only.

Saturday, Cross Country will travel to Mt Pleasant and the meet will commence at 8:00 a.m.

Have a great weekend and hope to see you at the game tomorrow night.

WILDCAT FANS, I HAVE A FANTASTIC IDEA FOR THE COLD WEATHER.

Football is having a fundraiser. I have attached pictures of the items we are selling. Normally I don’t do something like this, but the items are soooo very nice, I couldn’t resist it. I have a blanket in my office that you need to come to see and feel. It is the softest thing I have ever felt. It is large enough to spread across two peoples lap and snuggly enough to completely wrap yourself in on a cold evening, or even when you are sitting in the stands watching a game. The blankets and shirts are a beautiful Wildcat Blue.

This is how you can order:

Go to Store link- https://parisfootball18.itemorder.com

You may have to type above link in. Anytime you share this link with someone make sure there is no/sale on the end. (It could show an incorrect store) Only share the link as you see it above. You can go in and purchase what you like and use a credit card and then enter correct info and away you go.

Happy Shopping, great Christmas ideas.