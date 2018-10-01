Paris High School – Sports

I am sorry if there has been a misunderstanding about the link to be able to go into the store site with the link shown below. You can not click on the link to be able to get into the Wildcat Store. You have to type in the link and then you can get into the store. There is one other way you might be able to get into the link. Left click your mouse over the link I have typed in below and the link may pop up and you click on it to get in. Otherwise please type in the link I have shown below and see what nice things we have to offer. It is really easy to get in.

WILDCAT FANS, I HAVE A FANTASTIC IDEA FOR THE COLD WEATHER.

Football is having a fundraiser. I have attached pictures of the items we are selling. Normally I don’t do something like this, but the items are soooo very nice, I couldn’t resist it. I have a blanket in my office that you need to see and feel. It is the softest thing I have ever felt. It is large enough to spread across two peoples lap and snugly enough to completely wrap yourself in on a cold evening, or even when you are sitting in the stands watching a game. The blankets and shirts are a beautiful Wildcat Blue.

This is how you can order:

Go to Store link shown here and type in- https://parisfootball18.itemorder.com

You may have to type above link in. Anytime you share this link with someone make sure there is no/sale on the end of it could show an incorrect store. The only share link as you see it above. You can go in and purchase what you like and use a credit card and then enter correct info and away you go.

Happy Shopping, great Christmas ideas.

Monday 10-1

Paris Junior High Volleyball vs. Liberty Eylau at Paris Junior High Gym @ 4:30

Golf @ Denison-Tanglewood Resort 9:00 am

Tuesday 10-2

Paris Junior High 8th grade football travels to Anna 6:00 & 7:30

Paris Junior High 7th grade football vs. Anna at Wildcat Stadium 6:00 & 7:30

Wednesday 10-4

JV & Freshman Football vs. Anna @ Wildcat Stadium 5:30

Cross Country @ Lake Bob Sandlin 4:00 pm

Thursday 10-5

Football @ Anna 7:00 p.m. Kickoff

Volleyball @ Pleasant Grove 4:30/6:30

The high school and junior high cross country teams competed at Mt Pleasant on Saturday, September 29. There were 25 high school teams in attendance and 30 junior high teams! Here are the team results:

Varsity boys: 6th

JV boys: 4th

JH boys: 5th

Varsity girls: 4th

JV girls: 6th

JH girls: 1st