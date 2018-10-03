Paris High School – Sports

The Paris High Golf Teams competed in the Denison Fall Invitational on Monday (Oct 1) at Tanglewood Resort. The boys finished 2nd place with a team score of 334 led by freshman Mason Napier’s 81. The girls also finished 2nd with a team score of 443. Freshman Bella Hill led the girls with 91. See the Individual and Team Totals sheets of the attachments for all scores. The Finals page has some errors.

Varsity Boys Denison Tanglewood Conditions: Sunny 80 October 1, 2018 5-10 South Wind 7 Teams 46 Players Team Scores Top 25 Individual Scores 1 Pottsboro 324 1 Austyn Reily 73 Pottsboro 2 Paris-1 334 2 Camron Reddell 75 Argyle-Liberty 3 Argyle-Liberty 358 3 Garrett Townsend 77 Pottsboro 4 Denison Black 361 4 Peter Michael Clark 79 McK-Christian 5 Callisburg 381 5 Mason Napier 81 Paris-1 6 Whitesboro 402 Jackson Nottingham 81 North Lamar 7 Paris-2 407 7 Drew Bush 82 Paris-1 8 8 Brinton Vaughn 83 Denison Black 9 9 Tyler Harvey 84 Paris-1 10 10 Jack Estes 85 Pottsboro 11 11 Blaine Hill 87 Paris-1 12 12 Tate Lewis 88 Paris-1 13 Luke Foster 88 Argyle-Liberty 14 Justin Crisp 88 Callisburg 15 Trinton Nobles 88 McK-Christian 16 16 Hayden Kent 89 Pottsboro 17 Palmer Campbell 89 North Lamar 18 18 Will Myers 90 Denison Black 19 Cade Acker 90 Whitesboro 20 20 Ryland Allison 93 Denison Black 21 Brendon Haeslip 93 Callisburg 22 Drew Bush 93 Paris-2 23 Trevor Coker 93 Callisburg 24 24 Sean Parks 95 Denison Black 25 Logan Bronnenberg 95 Callisburg 26 CJ Mooibroek 95 McK-Christian