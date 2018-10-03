Paris High School – Sports

The Paris High Golf Teams competed in the Denison Fall Invitational on Monday (Oct 1) at Tanglewood Resort. The boys finished 2nd place with a team score of 334 led by freshman Mason Napier’s 81. The girls also finished 2nd with a team score of 443. Freshman Bella Hill led the girls with 91. See the Individual and Team Totals sheets of the attachments for all scores. The Finals page has some errors.
|
|Varsity Boys
|
|Denison
|Tanglewood
|Conditions: Sunny 80
|October 1, 2018
|5-10 South Wind
|7 Teams 46 Players
|Team Scores
|Top 25 Individual Scores
|1
|Pottsboro
|324
|1
|Austyn Reily
|73
|Pottsboro
|2
|Paris-1
|334
|2
|Camron Reddell
|75
|Argyle-Liberty
|3
|Argyle-Liberty
|358
|3
|Garrett Townsend
|77
|Pottsboro
|4
|Denison Black
|361
|4
|Peter Michael Clark
|79
|McK-Christian
|5
|Callisburg
|381
|5
|Mason Napier
|81
|Paris-1
|6
|Whitesboro
|402
|Jackson Nottingham
|81
|North Lamar
|7
|Paris-2
|407
|7
|Drew Bush
|82
|Paris-1
|8
|8
|Brinton Vaughn
|83
|Denison Black
|9
|9
|Tyler Harvey
|84
|Paris-1
|10
|10
|Jack Estes
|85
|Pottsboro
|11
|11
|Blaine Hill
|87
|Paris-1
|12
|12
|Tate Lewis
|88
|Paris-1
|13
|Luke Foster
|88
|Argyle-Liberty
|14
|
|Justin Crisp
|88
|Callisburg
|15
|Trinton Nobles
|88
|McK-Christian
|16
|16
|Hayden Kent
|89
|Pottsboro
|17
|Palmer Campbell
|89
|North Lamar
|18
|18
|Will Myers
|90
|Denison Black
|19
|Cade Acker
|90
|Whitesboro
|20
|20
|Ryland Allison
|93
|Denison Black
|21
|Brendon Haeslip
|93
|Callisburg
|22
|Drew Bush
|93
|Paris-2
|23
|Trevor Coker
|93
|Callisburg
|24
|24
|Sean Parks
|95
|Denison Black
|25
|Logan Bronnenberg
|95
|Callisburg
|26
|CJ Mooibroek
|95
|McK-Christian
|
|Varsity Girls
|
|Denison
|Tanglewood
|Conditions: Sunny 80
|October 1, 2018
|5-10 South Wind
|4 Team – 26 players
|Team Scores
|Top 25 Individual Scores
|1
|Pottsboro
|398
|1
|Alli Reily
|79
|Pottsboro
|2
|Paris
|443
|2
|Ellie Fellers
|83
|Argyle Christian
|3
|Callisburg
|450
|3
|Bella Hill
|91
|Paris
|4
|Denison
|469
|4
|Victoria Boyd
|99
|McKinney-Christian
|5
|5
|Laklynn Fulenchek
|102
|Pottsboro
|6
|6
|Henley Foster
|104
|Pottsboro
|7
|7
|Riley Bills
|107
|Paris
|8
|Sasha Barletta
|107
|Callisburg
|9
|9
|Liberty Ballard
|110
|Callisburg
|10
|10
|Brie Baggett
|111
|Denison
|11
|11
|Gabby Bitsche
|112
|Callisburg
|12
|Hannah Hilleman
|112
|Denison
|13
|Taylor Rathfon
|112
|Denison
|14
|
|Bekah Impiccini
|112
|McKinney-Christian
|15
|15
|Harley Ramsey
|113
|Pottsboro
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26