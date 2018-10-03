Paris High School – Sports

Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
The Paris High Golf Teams competed in the Denison Fall Invitational on Monday (Oct 1) at Tanglewood Resort. The boys finished 2nd place with a team score of 334 led by freshman Mason Napier’s 81. The girls also finished 2nd with a team score of 443. Freshman Bella Hill led the girls with 91. See the Individual and Team Totals sheets of the attachments for all scores. The Finals page has some errors.

 
 Varsity Boys
Denison
Tanglewood
Conditions:  Sunny 80 October 1, 2018
5-10 South Wind 7 Teams  46 Players
Team Scores Top 25 Individual Scores
1 Pottsboro 324 1 Austyn Reily 73 Pottsboro
2 Paris-1 334 2 Camron Reddell 75 Argyle-Liberty
3 Argyle-Liberty 358 3 Garrett Townsend 77 Pottsboro
4 Denison Black 361 4 Peter Michael Clark 79 McK-Christian
5 Callisburg 381 5 Mason Napier 81 Paris-1
6 Whitesboro 402 Jackson Nottingham 81 North Lamar
7 Paris-2 407 7 Drew Bush 82 Paris-1
8 8 Brinton Vaughn 83 Denison Black
9 9 Tyler Harvey 84 Paris-1
10 10 Jack Estes 85 Pottsboro
11 11 Blaine Hill 87 Paris-1
12 12 Tate Lewis 88 Paris-1
13 Luke Foster 88 Argyle-Liberty
14
Justin Crisp 88 Callisburg
15 Trinton Nobles 88 McK-Christian
16 16 Hayden Kent 89 Pottsboro
17 Palmer Campbell 89 North Lamar
18 18 Will Myers 90 Denison Black
19 Cade Acker 90 Whitesboro
20 20 Ryland Allison 93 Denison Black
21 Brendon Haeslip 93 Callisburg
22 Drew Bush 93 Paris-2
23 Trevor Coker 93 Callisburg
24 24 Sean Parks 95 Denison Black
25 Logan Bronnenberg 95 Callisburg
26 CJ Mooibroek 95 McK-Christian
 Varsity Girls
Denison
Tanglewood
Conditions:  Sunny 80 October 1, 2018
5-10 South Wind 4 Team – 26 players
Team Scores Top 25 Individual Scores
1 Pottsboro 398 1 Alli Reily 79 Pottsboro
2 Paris 443 2 Ellie Fellers 83 Argyle Christian
3 Callisburg 450 3 Bella Hill 91 Paris
4 Denison 469 4 Victoria Boyd 99 McKinney-Christian
5 5 Laklynn Fulenchek 102 Pottsboro
6 6 Henley Foster 104 Pottsboro
7 7 Riley Bills 107 Paris
8 Sasha Barletta 107 Callisburg
9 9 Liberty Ballard 110 Callisburg
10 10 Brie Baggett 111 Denison
11 11 Gabby Bitsche 112 Callisburg
12 Hannah Hilleman 112 Denison
13 Taylor Rathfon 112 Denison
