Paris High School – Sports

Paris High School Thursday (Oct 11)

Eighth-grade B team will play at Wildcat Stadium beginning at 5:00

Eighth-grade A team will play at Wildcat Stadium beginning at 6:30

Seventh-grade A & B teams will play in Celina, B team will play at 4:30 and then A team will follow after B team finishes.

JV and Freshman will play in Celina after 7th grade A Team finishes.

I will be selling Football Tickets, Thursday and Friday until 2:00 pm each day. The tickets are $3.00 for students and $5.00 for general admission. Reserved tickets are $10.00 per seat.

Friday Night will be a big night. Friday Night is Senior Night for the band, Cat Gut, Cheerleaders and Blazettes. The ceremony for Senior Night will take place at Wildcat stadium before the game. Remember everyone, the game starts at 7:00 pm. We will be playing against Celina this week and I just know it will be another great game for you to see Friday night. I want to hear lots of cheer and clapping to root the team on.

Volleyball will be playing at North Lamar Friday night, 4:30 and 6:00. Our Ladycats are so awesome.

Come to the Football game Friday Night. Let’s hear our awesome band play, watch a Wildcat game, plus be entertained by the Blazettes and the Cheerleaders. I want to hear a roaring crowd.

See you Friday Night!