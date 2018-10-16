Paris High School – Sports

Paris High School

To help support the Wildcats, we are trying to get our stands as LOUD as possible!

If you have any milk jugs, bottles, or cans, please donate them to the High School cheerleaders! We will be decorating them and bringing them to the games to help incorporate school spirit.

Thank you in advance for those who have already donated bottles!

District XC results:

VB: 3rd (regional qualifying team) (JP Rojas district champion)

JVB: 1st (Miguel Rivera district champion)

JHB: 3rd

VG: 4th

JVG: 3rd

JHG: 1st

I want to thank everyone who has ordered items off of our online store. Please take one more look to see if you would like to order something. Tomorrow night is when the store is going to close.

