Paris High School – Sports

Attention for Volleyball Information

Here is your Information about Inner Fire Camp and Paris High Volleyball Tryouts which are July 29-30 for Inner Fire Camp Incoming 9th-12th grade. The cost is $60 in cash or checks to Paris Volleyball. The time is from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at Paris High Gymnasium with the tryouts starting Thursday (Aug 1). You need to report to the gym at 7:30 am for check-in and be on the court at 8:00 am.

1st session 8:00-10:30 am

Break (Lunch) 10:30-12:30

2nd session 12:30-2:00 pm

Please bring knee pads, athletic shoes, and water. Make sure you have a physical on file, or you will not be able to tryout.