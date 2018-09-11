Paris High School – Sports

Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
1 hour ago

We have a busy week this week in Athletics. I will be selling tickets for Friday Night, Paris vs. Gilmer Football Game, Thursday and Friday. Tickets may be purchased from 8:00 am till 2:00 pm.both days. They will also be sold at the PHS School Store. Pre-Sale tickets are $3.00 for students and $5.00 for adults. Reserved tickets are $10.00.

9-11-18

Paris Junior High 7th & 8th-grade Football @ PJH Football Field 4:30 & 5:30
PHS Ladycat Volleyball vs. Chapel Hill @ Wildcat Gym, 4:30/ 6:00

9-13-18

Wildcat JV and Fr. Football @ Gilmer, 5:30 & 7:00
Cross Country travels to Miller Grove, 4:00 pm

9-14-18

PHS Wildcat Football vs. Gilmer @ PHS Wildcat Stadium, 7:30
Ladycat Volleyball @ Mt. Pleasant 4:30

9-15-18

PJH B-Team Football will play at PJH field
PJH A-Team Football will play at PHS Wildcat Stadium 6:00 & 7:30.

