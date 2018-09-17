Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Car-Mart Sep 2018
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Hess Lawn Mower Header
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header

Paris High School – Sports

5 hours ago

Good Morning, we have several additional home football games this week that I wanted you all to know about. Homecoming Week is this week and everyone is revving up for Friday Night Football against Mt. Pleasant. Ticket sales will begin on Wednesday at Wildcat Athletic Office until 2:00 each day. PLEASE! do not call or e-mail me to hold reserved tickets or about reserved tickets. It will be first come first serve. I will be swamped this week with Homecoming, three reunions and getting ready for the game. I truly want to help each and every one of you all but I can’t this week.

Enjoy the week of festivities and I will see you Friday Night!

9-18-18
7th grade Football @ home on Tuesday/ 6:00 & 7:30 vs. Mt. Pleasant
8th grade Football @ Mt. Pleasant / 5:30 & 7:00
Ladycat Volleyball @ Pittsburg / 4:30

9-20-18
Freshman Football play one home game at Paris on Thursday vs. Mt. Pleasant @ 5:30
JV Football travel to Mt. Pleasant / 5:30

9-21-18
Wildcat Football vs. Mt. Pleasant @ 7:30

9-22-18
Cross Country @ North Lamar / 8:00 a.m.
Ladycat Junior High, Blue Ridge A-Team Tournament @ Blue Ridge TBA

GO CAT’S GO!

Paris Ladycat and Wildcat Golf will be teeing off vs. McKinney High at Oak Hollow GC at 8:30 on Wednesday, 9-19-18. This is the first Golf match of the fall season.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     