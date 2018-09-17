Paris High School – Sports

Good Morning, we have several additional home football games this week that I wanted you all to know about. Homecoming Week is this week and everyone is revving up for Friday Night Football against Mt. Pleasant. Ticket sales will begin on Wednesday at Wildcat Athletic Office until 2:00 each day. PLEASE! do not call or e-mail me to hold reserved tickets or about reserved tickets. It will be first come first serve. I will be swamped this week with Homecoming, three reunions and getting ready for the game. I truly want to help each and every one of you all but I can’t this week.

Enjoy the week of festivities and I will see you Friday Night!

9-18-18

7th grade Football @ home on Tuesday/ 6:00 & 7:30 vs. Mt. Pleasant

8th grade Football @ Mt. Pleasant / 5:30 & 7:00

Ladycat Volleyball @ Pittsburg / 4:30

9-20-18

Freshman Football play one home game at Paris on Thursday vs. Mt. Pleasant @ 5:30

JV Football travel to Mt. Pleasant / 5:30

9-21-18

Wildcat Football vs. Mt. Pleasant @ 7:30

9-22-18

Cross Country @ North Lamar / 8:00 a.m.

Ladycat Junior High, Blue Ridge A-Team Tournament @ Blue Ridge TBA

GO CAT’S GO!

Paris Ladycat and Wildcat Golf will be teeing off vs. McKinney High at Oak Hollow GC at 8:30 on Wednesday, 9-19-18. This is the first Golf match of the fall season.