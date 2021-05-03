" /> Paris High School Student Advances to State in UIL – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris High School Student Advances to State in UIL

1 hour ago

Paris High School junior Davis Green placed 3rd in the Persuasive Extemporaneous Speaking event at Regionals held virtually at Lindale High School.  Green beat out 20 other participants to qualify to compete in the state UIL competition to be held virtually May 25-26.

Other students representing Paris ISD at Regionals include Carter Benson , Damian Aguilar, Preston Thompson , Devin Folmar, Brody Holleman, Madeline Green, Adam Hartman, Luke De La Garza, T. K. Marshall, and Lindley Loughmiller (not pictured Mikaila Rogers and Madelyn Tullos).   PHS UIL Coaches are Hope Anthony – Mathematics, Shana Nimmo – Social Studies/Current Events, Jodi Andoe – Computer Science, Leigh Napier – Science, Cheryl LaRue – Journalism, Lisa Lipstraw – Prose/Poetry, and Cassandra Rogers – Speech & Debate.  The UIL coordinator at Paris High School is Angelica Duran.  Texas

