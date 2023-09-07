Paris High School Student Awarded $25,000 Horatio Alger National Scholarship

The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. recently announced that Paris High School senior Anderson Bunch is among the 105 high school seniors who are the recipients of its esteemed 2024 Horatio Alger National Scholarship. As a National Scholar, Bunch will receive a $25,000 college scholarship as well as access to a variety of association-provided resources, including counseling and referral services, career exploration opportunities, and alumni connections. Each month Bunch is required to attend virtual meetings and complete assignments.

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must meet certain criteria such as: demonstrate critical financial need, be involved in co-curricular and community service activities, display integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity, and maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.0.

“Adversity is a challenge meant to be overcome. It’s not meant to be what defines a person, rather what gets them to where they are,” stated Bunch, who attributes his success in education to the support he has received from his family. “I have my very supportive family, especially my grandparents, to thank for instilling my work ethic and determination to succeed into me, despite the challenges I’ve had to overcome.”

The National Scholarship is awarded to eligible students in all fifty states and the District of Columbia. As a National Scholar, Bunch will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., during the spring to participate in the National Scholars Conference.