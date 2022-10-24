Paris High School student awarded $25,000 Horatio Alger National Scholarship

The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., recently announced that Paris High School senior Johnathan Young is among the 106 high school seniors who are the recipients of its esteemed 2023 Horatio Alger National Scholarship. As a National Scholar, Young will receive a $25,000 college scholarship as well as access to a variety of association-provided resources, including counseling and referral services, career exploration opportunities, and alumni connections. Each month Young is required to attend virtual meetings and complete assignments.

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must meet certain criteria such as: demonstrate critical financial need, be involved in co-curricular and community service activities, display integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity, and maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.0.

“It doesn’t matter what you come from, as long as you have aspirations and are willing to work for them,” stated Young who contributes his success in education to the support he has received from his mother. “I 100% owe everything to my mom. A lot of parents that have been in the position my mom has been in focus more on survival rather than academics, which I think is reasonable. My mom is an amazing person that was able to do both and that caused me to be successful in school. Some students are not lucky enough to have that kind of support.”

The National Scholarship is awarded to eligible students in all fifty states, and the District of Columbia. As a National Scholar, Young will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., during the spring to participate in the National Scholars Conference.