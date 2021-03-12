" /> Paris High School Students Compete In A Speech Tournament Sponsored By Austin Community College – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris High School Students Compete In A Speech Tournament Sponsored By Austin Community College

2 hours ago

Pictured left to right: PHS Speech students that competed in Saturday’s speech tournament: Brayden Sheppard, Tekiyah Marshall, Ivy Bailey, Miranda Morris, and Anderson Bunch

On March 6, 2021, five Paris High School students competed in a Speech Tournament sponsored by Austin Community College. High school competitors from around Texas submitted asynchronous videos of their performance along with living competition performances via Zoom.
Thirty competitors entered the Poetry competition, and ninth-grader Anderson Bunch finished sixth-place during the Sudden Death Elimination (Round 4).

Twenty-four competitors entered the Prose competition, and 11th grader Tekiyah Marshall finished third-place, and 11th grader Miranda Morris finished sixth-place during the Sudden Death Eliminations (Round 4).
Ms. Lisa Lipstraw coaches the Prose & Poetry, team.

