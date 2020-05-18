Paris High School Students Place in Paris Junior College Creative Writing Contest in the Narrative Category

Paris Junior College’s Creative Writing Awards were begun in 1976 to encourage and recognize outstanding student writing. The late Dr. Tony Clark was instrumental in implementing this completion. The first award, the William A. Owens Scholarship, was named to honor Dr. Owens, originally from Pin Hook, Lamar County, Texas. Dr. Owens taught, wrote, and served as dean at Columbia University in New York City for more than thirty years. The contest includes poetry, short stories, regional literature, argumentative essays, narrative essays, and documented research essays.

Three Paris High School seniors placed in the narrative category. Shea Dial was awarded second place, Zaniyah Adamson was awarded third place, and Rowan Burns was awarded honorable mention.