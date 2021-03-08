Paris High School Students Selected as Texas High School Aerospace Scholars

Paris High School is excited to announce that three students from their Engineering CTE department have been selected as Texas High School Aerospace Scholars. Juniors Teddy Hubbard, Damian Aguilar, and Devin Folmar were selected in October to participate in the 2020-2021 NASA program.

Students were selected based on recommendations from Representative Gary VanDeaver, counselor Tiffany Blassingame, and engineering teacher Jodi Andoe. The students recently completed the four-month program that includes interactive lessons with NASA activities related to space exploration, earth science, technology, aeronautics, and 3D design challenges.

In addition to receiving a science elective credit, students may be selected to participate in the onsite NASA summer experience.

For more information about Texas High School Aerospace Scholars visit www.nasa.gov/has