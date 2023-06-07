ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Paris High School TAFE Students Receive Priority Hiring Certificates from Paris ISD

Pictured: Front row: TAFE students Leilin Hamner and Kathryn De la Garza Back row: CTE Director Caleb Tindel, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon, Superintendent Paul Jones, Education Teacher Emily Steele, and Secondary Curriculum Director Jerrica Liggins.

Superintendent Paul Jones presented seven graduating seniors from TAFE (Texas Association of Future Educators) with a certificate of priority hiring, allowing them to return to Paris ISD as educational professionals. These students completed the Education and Training coursework offered at Paris High School and completed all of the necessary requirements of TEA for students enrolled in the Education pathway.

Pictured right: Front row: TAFE students Lizette Rodriguez, Patricia Garnes, and Madelyn Tullos Second row: TAFE students Julieta Cardiel and Jaylen Nelms Back row: CTE Director Caleb Tindel, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon, Superintendent Paul Jones, Education Teacher Emily Steele, and Secondary Curriculum Director Jerrica Liggins.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     