Paris High School TAFE Students Receive Priority Hiring Certificates from Paris ISD

Superintendent Paul Jones presented seven graduating seniors from TAFE (Texas Association of Future Educators) with a certificate of priority hiring, allowing them to return to Paris ISD as educational professionals. These students completed the Education and Training coursework offered at Paris High School and completed all of the necessary requirements of TEA for students enrolled in the Education pathway.
