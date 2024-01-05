Paris High School Teacher Now a National Board Certified Teacher

Angela Calvin, a math teacher at Paris High School, has recently achieved the distinction of being a National Board Certified Teacher. This certification is the highest honor that a teacher can receive in the United States and is awarded based on a rigorous performance-based, peer-review process. It is a testament to the teacher’s proven impact on student learning and achievement, as well as their dedication to excellence in teaching.

Calvin is an outstanding educator with a wealth of experience under her belt. Having spent 18 years in the education sector, with 8 of those years at PHS, she has honed her craft and is now a true master of her trade. Currently, Calvin teaches a range of courses, including Dual Credit Pre-Calculus, AP Calculus, and Statistics, and she also teaches classes at Paris Junior College. Calvin’s impressive academic background includes a Bachelors in Math, a Masters in Special Education, a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction (with a focus on Math), as well as certifications in ELA-E and TESOL.

The process of becoming a National Board Certified Teacher is not an easy one. It involves undergoing a comprehensive evaluation that assesses the teacher’s knowledge, skills, and effectiveness in the classroom. The evaluation is conducted by a team of highly trained educators who review the teacher’s portfolio of student work, instructional materials, and videos of classroom interactions. The teacher must also complete a series of written exercises that demonstrate their ability to analyze student learning and plan effective instruction.

“I had gotten to a point in my teaching career that things were getting to be a routine,” expressed Calvin. “I didn’t want to go back to school and get another degree and I did not really want to go down the administration path. Three years ago, an email came across my desk advertising a cohort was starting up out of Region 10 for those teachers who wanted to become National Board Certified. After talking it over with my husband, who is also a teacher, and then talking with my principal, Mr. Vaughn, I decided to sign up for the cohort and start to pursue my National Board Certification.”

Calvin’s achievement is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her students. It is also a source of pride for Paris High School and the community at large. Board certified teachers are a growing community across the nation, and their commitment to excellence is helping to raise the bar for teaching and learning in our schools.