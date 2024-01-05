Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Paris High School Teacher Now a National Board Certified Teacher

Angela Calvin, a math teacher at Paris High School, has recently achieved the distinction of being a National Board Certified Teacher. This certification is the highest honor that a teacher can receive in the United States and is awarded based on a rigorous performance-based, peer-review process. It is a testament to the teacher’s proven impact on student learning and achievement, as well as their dedication to excellence in teaching.

Calvin is an outstanding educator with a wealth of experience under her belt. Having spent 18 years in the education sector, with 8 of those years at PHS, she has honed her craft and is now a true master of her trade. Currently, Calvin teaches a range of courses, including Dual Credit Pre-Calculus, AP Calculus, and Statistics, and she also teaches classes at Paris Junior College. Calvin’s impressive academic background includes a Bachelors in Math, a Masters in Special Education, a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction (with a focus on Math), as well as certifications in ELA-E and TESOL.

The process of becoming a National Board Certified Teacher is not an easy one. It involves undergoing a comprehensive evaluation that assesses the teacher’s knowledge, skills, and effectiveness in the classroom. The evaluation is conducted by a team of highly trained educators who review the teacher’s portfolio of student work, instructional materials, and videos of classroom interactions. The teacher must also complete a series of written exercises that demonstrate their ability to analyze student learning and plan effective instruction.

“I had gotten to a point in my teaching career that things were getting to be a routine,” expressed Calvin. “I didn’t want to go back to school and get another degree and I did not really want to go down the administration path. Three years ago, an email came across my desk advertising a cohort was starting up out of Region 10 for those teachers who wanted to become National Board Certified. After talking it over with my husband, who is also a teacher, and then talking with my principal, Mr. Vaughn, I decided to sign up for the cohort and start to pursue my National Board Certification.”

Calvin’s achievement is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her students. It is also a source of pride for Paris High School and the community at large. Board certified teachers are a growing community across the nation, and their commitment to excellence is helping to raise the bar for teaching and learning in our schools.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved