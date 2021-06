This past weekend The Paris Wildcats 7-on-7 football team went 4-0 at the Midlothian Heritage State Qualifier. This earned the title of tournament champions and qualified them for the State Tournament in College Station on June 24th & 25th.

Game 1 PHS 34 – Springtown 6

Game 2 PHS 26 – Whitney 13

Game 3 PHS 33 – Lindale 26

Game 4 PHS 25 – Stephenville 18