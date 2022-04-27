Paris High School wins 2nd Place in the TxDOT Project Celebration PSA Contest



Paris High School students in Jennifer Cook’s Audio Visual class recently won 2nd place in the TxDOT Project Celebration PSA contest. As a result, TxDOT will award Paris High School $1,500 to celebrate graduation activities that support alcohol and drug-free entertainment. This project aims to reduce the number of injuries and deaths caused by impaired driving. You can find Paris High School’s TxDOT PSA video at the top of the district's Facebook page @ facebook.com/parisisdwildcats. Help #EndTheStreakTX – End the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.