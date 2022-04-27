cypress basin hospice
Paris High School wins 2nd Place in the TxDOT Project Celebration PSA Contest

 


Paris High School students in Jennifer Cook’s Audio Visual class recently won 2nd place in the TxDOT Project Celebration PSA contest. As a result, TxDOT will award Paris High School $1,500 to celebrate graduation activities that support alcohol and drug-free entertainment. This project aims to reduce the number of injuries and deaths caused by impaired driving.  You can find Paris High School’s TxDOT PSA video at the top of the district&#39;s Facebook page @ facebook.com/parisisdwildcats.  Help #EndTheStreakTX – End the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

Pictured left to right: 1 st row: Daisy Rodriguez, TxDOT representative Monica Yates, Brenna Mills 2 nd row: AV instructor Jennifer Cook, Miguel Rivera, Joseph Lassetter, Brisa Azcue, Reid England, Christian Leon 3 rd row: Victor Valadez, Brayden Sheppard, Kerrius Williams, Hunter Grimes, Preston Clark, and Jaidyn Fuller

