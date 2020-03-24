Paris High’s Dennis Named to All State Team Plus Frederick Retires in Today’s Sports Update

Paris High senior Trevon Dennis has been selected to the the TABC 4A All State Team.

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick announced he is retiring from the NFL on Monday afternoon. Frederick missed the entire 2018 campaign with an autoimmune disease that weakens muscles and attacks the nervous system. The 29 year old returned to play a full 16-game season in 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl.

The Summer Games in Tokyo will be postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said Monday. Pound said he wasn’t sure the parameters going forward but that the games will not start on July 24th. The most likely scenario is the games will be moved to 2021.

NFL

Monday, the Los Angeles Rams revealed new team colors and logos that will debut this season. The new look is part of a rebranding effort that has been in progress since the Rams returned to Los Angeles in 2016 after 21 seasons in St. Louis.

LSC

The Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association named Texas A&M University-Commerce guard Chania Wright has been named an Honorable Mention All-American. Wright becomes the fifth player in program history to be called an All-American. Also, they announced that head coach Jason Burton was among the finalists for WBCA Division II National Coach of the Year.

Monday, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced that Texas A&M University-Commerce senior Wayne Stewart received second-team all-district. Stewart (Philadelphia, Pa.) earns NABC all-district honors for the first time in his career and gives the Lions an NABC honoree for the third consecutive season.

HIGH SCHOOL

In about two weeks, Andy Malone would hit his 80th birthday. Malone retired ten years ago as the Lobo baseball coach at Longview. Friday evening, he died in Marshall at the age of 79. Malone also had jobs at New Diana and Beckville and led both to the state tournament. At Abilene Cooper, he twice won state titles. Five years ago, doctors told him he had Alzheimer’s, and in the last four years, he lived at an assisted living in Marshall and New Diana.

Sports Almanac

On this day in 2002, Dallas Mavericks’ Michael Finley became the 238th NBA player to surpass 10,000 career points. He finished the game with 13 in a 111-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Dirk Nowitzki added 24 points for Dallas in the win.

And did you know the Dallas Cowboys joined the NFL as an expansion team in 1960 and they were known as the Dallas Rangers. The Dallas expansion franchise was approved too late for it to participate in the 1960 NFL draft which had been held on November 30, 1959. Dallas is the only NFL expansion team to not have had the benefit of a college draft in its first year.