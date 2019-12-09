Paris Holiday Happenings This Weekend

Reno’s Winter Wonderland Christmas Festival at Reno Kiwanis Park will be held this Saturday from noon to 5:00. It will feature shopping, sweets & treats, games, contests and lots of other entertainment including a 10 ft snow slide and Santa.

Breakfast with Santa will take place at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds Saturday from 9:00 am – 10:30 am. Tickets are $10.00 for children and $5.00 for adults and everyone must have a ticket, including infants and grandparents. Children will get to pick a gift from under the Christmas tree. Tickets can be purchased at the City of Paris Public Works Office, located at 50 W. Hickory or the Santa Hut.