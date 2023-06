For the week of July 3–7, the City Of Paris trash will run as follows.

If your regular day is Monday, your trash will be on the Regular Schedule.

If your regular day is Tuesday, they pick it up on Wednesday, Jul 5.

If your regular trash day is Wednesday, they pick it up Thursday, Jul 6.

If your regular trash day is Thursday, they pick it up on Friday, Jul 7

They will also work Bulk and Brush pickup throughout the week instead of just Friday this week.