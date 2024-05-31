Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
PARIS HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HIRE  NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

 

 
(PARIS, Texas) — The Paris Housing Authority (PHA) Board of Commissioners announced today the hiring of Stacia Waters as the new Executive Director.
Vice-Chair of the PHA Board, Jenny Wilson stated “We are so excited to have Stacia Waters as our new Executive Director. Her years of experience in public housing will be a tremendous asset as we move forward trying to make all of our properties safer and better for our residents.”
Stacia Waters serves as the Executive Director of the Atlanta Property Management for over 18 years, as the Executive Director of the Hughes Springs Housing Authority for over seven years and as the Executive Director of the Linden Housing Authority for over six years. She is the President of the Texas Housing Association and the President of the North East Texas Housing Association.
Ms. Waters is a Texas Certified Housing Administrator – Public Housing; a Texas Certified Occupancy Professional – Public Housing; a Public Housing Occupancy Specialist With Honors; a Income/Rent Calculation with honors; in addition to other certifications.
The Housing Authority of the City of Paris was created in 1953. Public Housing Units are HUD owned properties that are managed by the Housing Authority and are located at George Wright Homes, Booker T. Washington Homes, Price Circle, Jackson Court and Clovis Graves. The Housing Authority of the City of Paris also manages Housing Choice Vouchers  on the Section 8 Program. For more information contact the PHA offices at 903-737-0177.

