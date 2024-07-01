Paris Housing Authority Receives Grant Funding

The Housing Authority of the City of Paris has been selected to receive grant funding under the Fiscal Year 2024 Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Program. The amount awarded is $249,969.00 and these funds will become available when the FY2024 Consolidated Appropriations Act is approved for funding. These funds are awarded specifically for the installation of safety and security measures for the PHA properties. HUD has commended the PHA for its efforts to ensure the health and safety of the public housing residents and to improve their quality of life.

The Executive Director, Mrs. Waters, advised, “The funds will be used to comply with Health and Safety regulations by installing Carbon Monoxide Detectors in every PHA apartment. However, the majority of the funds are designated to increase the security at the Booker T. Washington site through possible fencing, security gates, or updated security equipment. The PHA is working closely with HUD, the City, and residents to decide on the most effective security measures to install. The PHA Board of Commissioners and Staff are dedicated to providing a safe, peaceful and crime-free place to live for residents and potential clients.” Anyone needing housing may contact the Paris Housing Authority by visiting the Office located at 650 7th Street SW or by calling (903)784-6651.