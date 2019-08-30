Hess Lawn Mower Header
Paris HS Announces 2019 Homecoming Court

1 hour ago

 

 

Paris High School Homecoming Queen nominees are (front row, from left) Yaszmia Browner, Jada Thompson, Riley Bills, Lexi Hines, and Sydney Walter. King nominees are (back row) Evan De la Garza, Kentraevious Johnson, Michael Turner, Terrell Gill-Alexander, and Do’Rian Williams.

 

Paris High School has announced the 2019 Homecoming Court featuring 10 seniors nominated by the student body.  Nominees for Homecoming Queen include Riley Bills, Yaszmia Browner, Lexi Hines, Jada Thompson, and Sydney Walter.  Nominees for Homecoming King are Evan De la Garza, Terrell Gill-Alexander, Kentraevious Johnson, Michael Turner, and Do’Rian Williams.

The Homecoming Court will be presented at the Sept. 6 pep rally at 3:05 PM and the King will be announced. The Queen will be announced later that evening at 7 p.m. during pre-game ceremonies of the game against Terrell. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

