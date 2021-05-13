Paris HS Baseball Coach to Retire

Long time Paris Wildcat head baseball coach, Bill Sikes, announced his retirement yesterday, he tells East Texas Broadcasting. In his 35 years as a coach, Sikes spent 21 seasons leading the Paris program in addition to a season in Clarksville.

“There’s so many memories. I think it’s feeling close to some of these teams. There was a playoff series against Celina, everyone thought we’d lose that we ended up winning. We had a kid on the team who’s in the Majors now. We scored four runs in last inning thanks to an inside the park home run. That was exciting. Another series against a high ranked Crandall team we ended up winning. A year we were picked last and ended up winning a district title. We had a time in the playoffs when it rained and rained and we just kept moving until we could find a field. We ended up nearly in south Texas on the other side of Lufkin. We played until 1am or later. I was just so impressed with how those kids wanted to play, but the main thing was being close to all those teams.”

Sikes continued,

“I have appreciated and loved the guys and the kids. For twenty plus years at Paris, that’s the main thing.”

Several players under Sikes direction have gone on to play college baseball as well as being selected in the Major League Baseball draft.