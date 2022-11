Congratulations to the Paris High School Blue Blazes Marching Band on its appearance at the State UIL Marching Band Tournament at the San Antonio Alamo Dome. The band performed in the preliminary round at 2:00 pm Wednesday. They selected them to return to the finals at 7:30 pm. They came in 9th place in the state championship round. There are 204 Class 4A bands in Texas.

