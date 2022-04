Area Track meet results. Congratulations to our Track Team and Coaches

Jaelyn Lee 1st place in Long Jump

Garrius Savage 2nd place in Long Jump

Jaelyn Lee 2nd place in the High Jump with a New School Record at 6’7!

Lyric Treadwell 2nd place in Triple Jump

Trent Tennon 3rd place in Shot Put

Satchel Swain 5th place in Shot Put

Tomas Farr 4th place in Pole Vault

Braydon Beck 6th place in Pole Vault.

The top four in each event advance to Regional Meet next weekend in Commerce.