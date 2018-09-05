Paris HS – Sports

Good Morning Wildcat Fan’s! We have several athletic events happening this week. I have talked to Terrell where we will be playing football Friday Night, Tickets will cost $6.00 at the Gate, and I sent them a copy of our Senior Citizens pass, and they will accept our Senior Pass at the gate. If you can’t travel to Terrell to watch our Wildcats play, you can always catch the play by play game on KBUS 101.9. Tune in to keep up with the Wildcat action.

Thursday 9-6-18

JV and Freshman Football at Wildcat Stadium vs.Terrell /5:30 pm & 7:00 pm

PJH Volleyball vs. Pittsburg at PJH Gym 4:30 pm

Cross Country at North Hopkins 4:00 pm

Ladycat JV Volleyball at North Lamar Tournament (9-6-8-2018) TBA

Friday 9-7-2018

Wildcat Football travels to Terrell, kick off at 7:30 pm

Volleyball will be playing at Wills Point 5:00 pm / 6:30 pm

Saturday 9-8-2018

Volleyball Freshman Tournament at Wildcat Gym TBA