Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Car-Mart Sep 2018
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
cypress basin hospice

Paris HS – Sports

7 hours ago

Good Morning Wildcat Fan’s! We have several athletic events happening this week. I have talked to Terrell where we will be playing football Friday Night, Tickets will cost $6.00 at the Gate, and I sent them a copy of our Senior Citizens pass, and they will accept our Senior Pass at the gate. If you can’t travel to Terrell to watch our Wildcats play, you can always catch the play by play game on KBUS 101.9. Tune in to keep up with the Wildcat action.

Thursday 9-6-18

JV and Freshman Football at Wildcat Stadium vs.Terrell /5:30 pm & 7:00 pm
PJH Volleyball vs. Pittsburg at PJH Gym 4:30 pm
Cross Country at North Hopkins 4:00 pm
Ladycat JV Volleyball at North Lamar Tournament (9-6-8-2018) TBA

Friday 9-7-2018

Wildcat Football travels to Terrell, kick off at 7:30 pm
Volleyball will be playing at Wills Point 5:00 pm / 6:30 pm

Saturday 9-8-2018

Volleyball Freshman Tournament at Wildcat Gym TBA

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     