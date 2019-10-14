Paris Is Having A Drill

The Active Shooter Drill will take place this morning, Monday (Oct 14), around 8:30 to 9:00 am in the area of 24th SE and E. Polk Street.

Please avoid this area as some streets will be blocked off and emergency vehicles will be going to and from the scene. People that may be listening to scanners will hear radio dispatches regarding the event, but these communications will lead with “This is a drill,” “This is a drill,” “This is a drill.” People will be role-playing as victims and will be transported by ambulances to the local hospital.

This training is quite essential for our readiness, and at the same time, we do not want to cause any undue alarm regarding this training response, feel free to share!