" /> Paris ISD Adds Four Additional Stops For “Grab And Go,” Beginning Tuesday, March 24 – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Morrell banner
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Paris ISD Adds Four Additional Stops For “Grab And Go,” Beginning Tuesday, March 24

3 hours ago

Paris ISD adds four additional stops for “Grab and Go” food delivery starting tomorrow, March 24

Last week Paris ISD Food and Nutrition Department served a total of 3,872 meals, 1,936 breakfast meals, and 1,936 lunch meals. Due to the overwhelming need in our community, we have decided to add four additional stops to our “grab and go” food delivery service. Below you will find our new schedule which includes the new stops at First Methodist Church, Wade Park, 13th and Margaret and Spanish Oaks Apartments.

Justiss Elementary 10:00 – 1:00 (Curbside service)

Givens Elementary 10:00-1:00

Route 1

George Wright Homes 11:00 – 11:30   (Curbside service from school bus)

Sherman Court 11:40 – 12:00   (Curbside service from school bus)

Jackson Court 12:10 – 12:30   (Curbside service from school bus)

Route 2

Boys & Girls Club  11:00 – 11:20

First Methodist Church (Splash Pad) 11:30 – 11:50

Wade Park 12:00 – 12:20

Route 3

13th & Margaret 11:00 – 11:20

Spanish Oak Apartments 11:30 – 11:50

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     