Paris ISD and Chick-fil-A Present This Summer’s Mobile Library  

This summer marks the 4th year that Paris ISD will bring the Cat’s on The Prowl Mobile Library to the Paris community. They have teamed up with Chick-fil-A to help bring more fun and prizes to its readers. Starting June 15th, Paris ISD’s Mobile Library will be on the road, bringing reading to a stop near you. They have expanded to three days a week and will be visiting some local daycares this year. They sent home 20 books with each Pre-Kindergarten -8th grade student. Each Monday, a video from one of these books for each grade level will be posted on their Facebook page. Be sure and follow the Paris ISD Mobile Library page for the latest updates and information.

During the videos, the readers will ask students to respond in the comments, and each student will be entered into a weekly drawing for prizes from Chick-fil-A. So be prepared to “Eat Mor Chicken” and “Read Mor Books.”