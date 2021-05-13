Paris ISD Association For Compensatory Education Of Texas (ACET) Scholarship Winners

(L) Paris High School Senior Jimena Garcia

(R) T. G. Givens Early Childhood paraprofessional Veronica Villa-Carillo

The Association for Compensatory Educators of Texas (ACET) offers student and adult scholarships each year. This year, Paris ISD has two scholarship recipients. T. G. Givens Early Childhood Paraprofessional Veronica Villa-Carillo received one of four $1,000 scholarships. They are for Paraprofessionals wishing to return to college to pursue a teaching degree. Paris High School senior Jimena Garcia received one of twenty $1,000 scholarships awarded to high school seniors.

For more information, please visit the ACET website at https://www.acetx.org/scholarship-application/.