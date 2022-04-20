Paris ISD Board Meeting

The Paris ISD Board reviewed a new health insurance program for district employees at this week’s meeting and approved a district contribution of $421 per month for each employee in the district. That’s about double what the school district is required to contribute. The state also contributes $75 per month per employee.

The Paris ISD Board has approved paying retiring teachers for accumulated sick days. That would amount to $60 a day for up to 50 days, provided the employee did not use more than ten days of sick leave in their final year of employment.