Paris ISD Coach Matt Green Receives New Title

Paris ISD coach Matt Green will change his role this year. Green, known as the Strength and Conditioning Coordinator, will be the Athletic Performance Coordinator better to serve all student-athletes from 6th – 12th grade. Green has been certified through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa) and certified with his CSCS through the National Strength and Condition Association.

Athletic Performance Coordinator Matt Green pictured with

his wife Coach Ashley Green and their two sons, Grayson

and Nathan.

Green will be working with all coaches at all levels, teaching student-athletes to have a proper balance. Both boys and girls come into athletics at different ages and skill development. The younger grades will focus more on appropriate skill development for each athlete.

Green stated, “Teaching student-athletes to have proper balance is the key to their success. They must understand that working smarter makes them a better athlete than being the hardest worker.” Teaching student-athletes the importance of a proper balance of hydration, appropriate amount of sleep, balanced nutrition, body weight movement, and motor control will be the main focus for student-athletes coming into any Paris ISD athletic program. The goal for Coach Green is to work on skill development and proper body movement at a young age to help keep student-athletes healthy instead of sidelined due to injuries.

Coach Green stated that “Junior high athletes will keep a major focus on relative strength by controlling their body through movements and exercise. As they show proficiency, barbell movements are introduced to work on absolute strength through high school, with movement quality always being the main focus.” Green expressed, “High school students will focus on upper and lower body movement along with the continued emphasis on proper balance from all areas. Coaches will be looking at data on their athletes throughout the year. Watching for growth and even decline. This helps the overall development for each student.”

Athletic Director Steven Hohenberger stated, “The goal of this position is to move our program toward the co-curricular aspect instead of extra. These athletes are learning the importance of staying hydrated and getting enough sleep. This helps athletes physically and mentally. Not only will they be better balanced on the court or field, but they will be better prepared in the classroom.”