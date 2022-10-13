Paris ISD collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the September GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Dakota Taylor, Bailee Ray, DeAnne Turner, Melanie Loughmiller, Officer Mike Ford, Adam Sutton, Ronald Dixon, and DeeAnn Hamner.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Bailee Ray and DeAnne Turner each received $200. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s.