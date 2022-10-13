Young Title Company Header
 Paris ISD collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to present GROWL Awards to Teachers

 

 

Paris ISD principals named winners for the September GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Dakota Taylor, Bailee Ray, DeAnne Turner, Melanie Loughmiller, Officer Mike Ford, Adam Sutton, Ronald Dixon, and DeeAnn Hamner.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Bailee Ray and DeAnne Turner each received $200. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon, Bailee Ray, Givens Early Childhood Specialist Kim Miller, and Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group.

 

: Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, DeAnne Turner, Justiss Elementary Principal Renee Elmore, and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon.

