Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group To Present GROWL Awards To Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the April GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Sonia Puetz, Kim Miller, Katie Exum, Tammy King, Jill Nutt, Kristel Martin, Twlonda Frazier, and Ricky Davis are winners.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Katie Exum and Ricky Davis each received $200. Applebee’s gave the remaining winners $10 gift certificates.