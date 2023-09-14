ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Pictured left to right: Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel, PHS Assistant Principals Sabrina Day and Mike Henry, Julie Anderson, Brittany Dingman. Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, Superintendent Althea Dixon, and PHS Assistant Principal Brock Blassingame.

Paris ISD principals named winners for the August GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Shelby Stone, Verlincia Jones, Lisa Justiss, Walker Preston, Jessica Vines, Roderick Mitchell, Brittany Dingman, and Cedric Williams.

Pictured left to right: Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel, Superintendent Althea Dixon, Julie Anderson, Verlincia Jones, T. G. Givens Instructional Coach Kim Miller, and Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group.

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Brittany Dingman and Verlincia Jones each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     