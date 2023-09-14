Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the August GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Shelby Stone, Verlincia Jones, Lisa Justiss, Walker Preston, Jessica Vines, Roderick Mitchell, Brittany Dingman, and Cedric Williams.

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Brittany Dingman and Verlincia Jones each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.