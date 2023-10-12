Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the September GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Danielle Howard, Carrie Brazeal, Chelsey Jones, Marie Hill, Aimee Driggers, Seanda Gilbert, Tim Wood, and Carolyn Lockett.

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Aimee Driggers and Carolyn Lockett each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.