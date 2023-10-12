Cornerstone Metal Products 2023 Grand Opening
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header

Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Pictured left to right: Crockett Assistant Principal Carla Ford, Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, Aimee Driggers, Julie Anderson, Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston, and Crockett Assistant Principal Regan Plata.

Paris ISD principals named winners for the September GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Danielle Howard, Carrie Brazeal, Chelsey Jones, Marie Hill, Aimee Driggers, Seanda Gilbert, Tim Wood, and Carolyn Lockett.

Pictured left to right: Travis/DAEP Coordinator Michael Jonson, Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston, Carolyn Lockett, Travis Counselor Cayce Green, Tim and Julie Anderson with Mathews Auto Group.

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Aimee Driggers and Carolyn Lockett each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     