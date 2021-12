Paris ISD collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the November GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Sharon Brown, Ruth Rainey, Sonia Simon, Tamara Fowler, Christine Bennett, Rebecca Pilkington, Sydney Hines, and Cayce Green.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay. It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Tamara Fowler, Rebecca Pilkington, Sydney Hines, and Cayce Green received $150. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s.