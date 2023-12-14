Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the November GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Rachel Scroggins, Kasey Campbell, Michelle Setik, Logan Ryan, Beth Worthey, Andrea Penny, Michelle Ruthart, and Greg Mouser.

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Michelle Setik and Beth Worthey each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.