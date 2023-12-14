ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Pictured left to right: Julie Anderson and Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, Justiss Principal Renee Elmore, Michelle Setik, Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel, and Superintendent Althea Dixon

Paris ISD principals named winners for the November GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Rachel Scroggins, Kasey Campbell, Michelle Setik, Logan Ryan, Beth Worthey, Andrea Penny, Michelle Ruthart, and Greg Mouser.

Pictured left to right: Superintendent Althea Dixon, Crockett Principal Kimberly Donnan, Beth Worthey, Tim Anderson and Julie Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Michelle Setik and Beth Worthey each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

