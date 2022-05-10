Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Paris ISD collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to present GROWL Awards to Teachers

 

 

Paris ISD principals named winners for the April GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Frenchello Neal, Arica Penny, Lori Kelley, Michelle Wall, Ana Morales, Carissa Hairrell, Nikki Burchinal, and Officer Terry McFadden.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Frenchello Neal and Lori Kelley each received $150. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon, Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, Lori Kelley, Justiss Elementary Principal Renee Elmore, and Superintendent Paul Jones,
Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon, Lamar County Head Start Director Eva Williams, Frenchello Neal, Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, and Superintendent Paul Jones,

