Paris ISD collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the April GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Frenchello Neal, Arica Penny, Lori Kelley, Michelle Wall, Ana Morales, Carissa Hairrell, Nikki Burchinal, and Officer Terry McFadden.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Frenchello Neal and Lori Kelley each received $150. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s.