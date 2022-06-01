Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Pictured left to right: Superintendent Paul Jones, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon, Paris High School Principal Chris Vaughn, Kimberly McClure, Special Service Director Joi Roberts, and Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group.

Paris ISD principals named winners for the May GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Dacey Dingman, Denetra Williams, Kendra Beshirs, Paula Echeverria, LaShunda Dangerfield, Angie Black, Kimberly McClure, and Rick Johnson.

Pictured left to right: Superintendent Paul Jones, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon, Rick Johnson, Travis High School of Choice Principal Stephen Long, and Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Kimberly McClure and Rick Johnson each received $150. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

