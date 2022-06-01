Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the May GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Dacey Dingman, Denetra Williams, Kendra Beshirs, Paula Echeverria, LaShunda Dangerfield, Angie Black, Kimberly McClure, and Rick Johnson.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Kimberly McClure and Rick Johnson each received $150. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s.