Paris ISD Elementary Campuses Bring Regular Routines to Students at Home

Both Aikin and Justiss Elementary have found a way to bring a piece of their school routine into the homes of their students by going live on Facebook and sharing videos.

Aikin Elementary usually does morning announcements every day live through video and the students watch and participate from their classrooms. Now they are recording themselves and going live on Facebook. This past week, Principal Kimberly Donnan had spirit week for their students to participate in at home with different dress up days (Wildcat gear, hat day) or show a different activity (chalk art or taking a walk with their family). Parents are asked to post pictures to the Aikin Facebook page where they are shown and given a shout out during the next day’s announcements. Assistant Principal David Stevens does the morning announcements each Thursday and has even had students send in their jokes for him to use. This past Thursday Mayor Steve Clifford was his virtual guest. He spoke with kids about ways they can stay safe with their families without being afraid and encouraged them to get outside and stay active. Aikin is trying to keep things as normal as possible by doing the pledges, birthdays and morning announcements. Families have communicated that their kids are very insistent that everyone in the house stop for the pledges and moment of silence.

Justiss Elementary opens every Friday morning with a Rise Up assembly. They have recorded their assembly at different times to put it all together while following the social distancing guidelines. This past week they had teachers and students submit prerecord segments of the assembly. The opening dance was led by Kindergarten Assistant Lamateria Wallace and 4th grade student E’leeyha Smith. Mrs. Elmore continues to do her announcements, as well as the celebration of birthdays each week during the virtual Rise Up assembly. Videos were submitted for the Wise Word by Brian Chesshire, Jordyn Council, Hayden Moree and Addy Little along with her little brother Adam. Coach Johnson and Chynna McGee-Harris reminded students to stay strong as they sent them away with their P.E. launch. Andrea Irwin, school counslor is continuing her character lessons with examples of humility from Lydia, Lyric and Kayleb Montesdeoca. The assembly concluded with pledges from Justiss students Gavin Hanley, Trinitee and Quanterrius Jenkins, Anna and Olivia Echols and Addy Little. Many students at Justiss have enjoyed the virtual Rise Up assembly so much that they have watched it multiple times.