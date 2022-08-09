Paris ISD Elementary Campuses Take Proactive Measures for Safety



Paris ISD Elementary campuses will be taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of all students and staff. The following changes will be made for the 2022 –

2023 school year.

Parents/guardians will be allowed to walk their children to their classrooms the first two days of school; however, for the remainder of the school year parents/guardians will not be allowed past the front office. This only applies to the beginning of the instructional day. Parents are still able to bring lunch to and or eat with their child, provided they sign in with the front office at each visit.

Parents/guardians will not be allowed in classrooms during instructional times. This includes birthdays. You may leave goodies for the class with the front office at each campus. These changes are necessary for the safety of all students and staff. The district appreciates all families making the adjustments with them.