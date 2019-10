All Paris ISD nurses and several Paris High School staff members completed a ‘Stop the Bleed’ emergency and first aid training course at Quality Care ER on Monday.

Jon-Michael Barnett, Base Clinical Lead with Air Evac 139 conducted the training and stressed that “uncontrolled bleeding for five minutes or less can lead to death.”

Northeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (NETRAC) donated funds to purchase a Stop the Bleed and Advanced First Aid kit for the school district.