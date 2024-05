Paris ISD Family Engagement presents Family Night Out: Block Party on Friday, May 10, at 5:30 pm at the Junior High School. There will be community resource booths, games for all ages, and free food! Paris ISD hopes you come and celebrate the end of the year! Go to the Paris ISD Facebook page and scan the QR Code to RSVP by May 3. Call Lidia Pickerill at 903-609-4027 for information.