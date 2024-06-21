Paris ISD Future Problem Solvers Score Wins at International Academic Competition

Sixteen Paris ISD students and their dedicated coaches recently achieved remarkable success at the International Future Problem Solving Conference, held at Indiana University in Bloomington from June 5-9, 2024. The team returned with impressive accolades, including a 1st place trophy, two 2nd place trophies, and a 5th place plaque. These achievements highlight the students’ hard work, creativity, and critical thinking skills.

Krish Bacharanianda excelled in the Junior Division, securing 1st place in Scenario Writing, a notable accomplishment that underscores his exceptional storytelling and problem-solving abilities. Hannah Cunningham also demonstrated her prowess by placing 2nd in Scenario Writing within the Middle Division. Adding to the team’s success, Anna Echols earned a 2nd place trophy in Scenario Performance in the Junior Division, showcasing her ability to effectively communicate and present complex ideas. Furthermore, Evan Bryant’s skills in Individual Problem Solving were acknowledged with a 5th place plaque in the Junior Division, reflecting his strong analytical and strategic thinking.

These outstanding students were guided by coaches Andria Lawson, Eva Dickey, Brent Wilburn, and the late Lisa Lipstraw, whose dedication and mentorship played a crucial role in their success. The coaches’ commitment to fostering an environment of learning and growth was instrumental in helping the students achieve these high honors. The accomplishments of the Paris ISD team at the International Future Problem Solving Conference are a testament to their hard work, determination, and the invaluable support of their educators.