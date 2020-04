Paris ISD Has Three Locations for Free Internet Provided by Peoples Telephone Company

Free internet service is being provided by Peoples Telephone Company at three Paris ISD parking lot locations for students who may lack home internet access. The locations include:

Justiss Elementary south parking lot – east side.

Aikin Elementary front parking lot – east side.

Paris High School by the stadium.

Internet will be provided during daylight hours and no password is required. Just look for the Access Point named “People’s” to connect.