Paris ISD Honors 2025 Paraprofessionals of the Year

Paris Independent School District proudly recognized outstanding campus support staff by naming the 2025 Paraprofessionals of the Year. Chosen by their campus principals, these individuals exemplify excellence through their dedication, hard work, and willingness to go above and beyond in their daily roles. Their efforts have left a lasting impact on students, staff, and the overall school community.

The honorees were celebrated during the district’s annual end-of-year service award luncheons—an event designed to spotlight exceptional service and commitment across the district. These gatherings offered a special moment to recognize the honorees’ flexibility, positive attitudes, and vital contributions. Surrounded by colleagues and administrators, each paraprofessional was honored for the essential role they play in creating a supportive and successful educational environment.